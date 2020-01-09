News

Video: Second major trailer for Persona 5 Scramble

January 9, 2020
1 Min Read

Nintendo Change

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Depart a Remark on Video: Second main trailer for Persona 5 Scramble

Atlus has simply uploaded the second trendy main trailer for his or her upcoming action-packed journey title, Persona 5 Scramble. It’s really trying actually good and whereas we’ve but to see the English subbed model of the trailer, this can suffice in the intervening time. Persona 5 Scramble is due out on Nintendo Change subsequent month in Japan.

Depart a Reply

Fill in your particulars beneath or click on an icon to log in:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You’re commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You’re commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You’re commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment