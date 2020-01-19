January 19, 2020 | 2:30pm | Up to date January 19, 2020 | 2:30pm

A viral video displaying a Baltimore sergeant getting kicked by a gaggle of onlookers whereas attempting to make an arrest has been denounced as “appalling” as town struggles to curb crime, studies say.

The violent encounter unfolded simply earlier than midnight late Friday night time when the Baltimore cop, recognized solely as Sgt. Simpson, tried to arrest a person who allegedly spat within the officer’s face, in keeping with CBS’s 13 WJZ.

The video, which has since taken off on-line, seems to begin after the preliminary encounter with the officer straddling the person attempting to cuff him.

A gaggle of bystanders will be seen surrounding the officer and a few of them kick the cop — whereas one other tries to free the person, in keeping with the video.

In a press release posted to Fb, Commissioner Michael Harrison mentioned, “I am outraged, as any resident of Baltimore should be, by this incident. We cannot, and will not, allow any member of the public, or one of our officers, to be assaulted. We are now working to identify everybody involved and, when we do, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Town’s police union used the incident to criticize the mayor’s administration for having “absolutely no real-time crime plan.”

Baltimore has struggled to comprise its record-breaking violence after solely with the ability to shut lower than a 3rd of homicides in 2019, in keeping with the Baltimore Solar.

Mayor Bernard C. Younger hit again at union heads saying, “maybe they should come out of their offices instead of sitting behind a desk,” and that he thinks town’s plan is working, in keeping with the CBS affiliate.