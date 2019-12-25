Video Shows Cop Telling Students In Delhi To Leave. Police Say “Fake”

Delhi Police stated they’ve requested Twitter to take away the video

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police stated as we speak that “fake messages” of police shutting down teaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi have been circulating on social media and a case had been filed. The police additionally stated they’d write to Twitter to take down a video that apparently reveals a police officer warning college students and asking them to depart instantly.

“We have registered a case against fake messages of police shutting down coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar being circulated on social media. We are also writing to Twitter to remove the video as its content has been edited,” police officer Vijyanta Arya instructed information company ANI.

A video circulating on Twitter reveals a policeman brusquely asking folks to depart the world by December 24 and return on January 2.

“We will close all PGs (paying guest accommodations), restaurants, library and coaching classes on December 24. Book your tickets and return to your homes. Come back on January 2, take it as winter break. The law and order situation is not good. We are shutting down everything. No one will create any nuisance. Do you understand Section 144 (a ban on large gatherings)? A public nuisance case will be filed, understand?” the police officer says within the video.

“Why do you want to ruin your career? If you don’t want cases against you, then forget classes and go home,” he provides.

Mukherjee Nagar, near the Delhi College important campus, is dwelling to hundreds of scholars renting residences or sharing paying visitor lodging. Many have stated a “notice” asking college students to depart till January 2 had been circulating on WhatsApp, after which a number of landlords requested their visitors to depart. “We went to the police last night and confirmed with them that the notice was fake, then assured our landlord,” Neeraj stated on Wednesday.

Giant gatherings have been banned in elements of Delhi for protests final week in opposition to the citizenship legislation and police excesses whereas coping with college students throughout protests at Jamia Millia College.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act has provoked outrage as a result of it’s the first legislation to make faith a criterion for citizenship. The federal government says it is going to assist non-Muslim minorities escaping non secular persecution in Muslim-dominated international locations to turn into Indian residents. Opposition events, activists and even some allies of the federal government, say the legislation discriminates in opposition to Muslims, and is subsequently a violation of the structure.