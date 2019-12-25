Video Shows Cops Vandalising Shops, Vehicles In UP’s Kanpur Amid Protests

The video, shot from the terrace of a home, reveals policemen breaking into retailers.

Lucknow:

Whilst protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act continued unabated throughout the nation, recent outrage has damaged out over movies allegedly displaying Uttar Pradesh police personnel vandalising retailers and vehicles at a violence-hit neighbourhood in Kanpur.

In one of many movies shot clandestinely from the terrace of a home with a cell phone on December 21, almost 100 police personnel may be seen breaking open the shutter of outlets and damaging parked autos in Begumganj space hours after clashes had subsided. In line with native residents, the loud noises heard within the footage are that of police breaking open shutters of outlets.

The incident occurred a day earlier than the state administration sealed over 60 retailers at Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh.

Hello @kanpurnagarpol , i’ve many many movies of your alleged excessive handedness within the ‘crack down’ over the violence within the metropolis over CAA, however this clip I’ve confirmed as 100 p.c genuine so placing it out . it reveals your males vandalising retailers and vehicles …. pic.twitter.com/daaKFBFwYO — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 25, 2019

The crackdown on protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act has been significantly harsh in Uttar Pradesh, the place 15 individuals have been reported killed to date. The police have lastly admitted to opening hearth at protesters, an motion they earlier denied regardless of a number of movies pointing on the contrary.

Amongst these killed within the Kanpur violence was 30-year-old Mohammed Raees. “My son was not even a protester. He was washing utensils at a marriage party when commotion broke out. My brother told me that the police shot him directly,” his father alleged, including that he was not even allowed to see the physique.

Kanpur police declare that they “did not fire even a single bullet” throughout their crackdown on protesters.

Nevertheless, protesters accuse the police of being equally accountable for damaging private and non-private property in disturbed areas. Whereas a group of Delhi Police personnel left a number of school rooms and hostel rooms in ruins throughout their controversial crackdown on the Jamia Millia College earlier this month, visuals have emerged of police personnel breaking windshields of auto rickshaws and different autos.

In line with critics of the amended act, police resort to such techniques in an try and put the blame on protesters.

The Citizenship Modification Act is aimed toward expediting the method of granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Critics time period the legislation as “discriminatory” and “unconstitutional”, and declare that it may make thousands and thousands of poor individuals from the Muslim neighborhood homeless when applied together with the Nationwide Register of Residents.