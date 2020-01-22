Video shows couple in Erie fight off coyote to save dog

Amy Collins calls her canine — Rocky — fortunate, as a result of final week he was within the jaws of dying. A coyote got here into the Collins’ yard, scooped the small canine into its mouth, and jumped the fence.

Jason Collins remembers the sight of the canine within the coyote’s mouth, saying Rocky regarded like a “cotton ball stuck in his mouth.”

A part of the encounter was caught on the household’s yard movement digital camera. Within the video you’ll be able to see Amy, adopted by Jason, working after the canine.

Amy was out with the canines when the coyote attacked.

“I thought if I was out here with them and I could watch what’s going on… I’ve learned that’s enough. You need to have them on a leash and have them close,” she stated.

