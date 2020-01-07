January 7, 2020 | three:43pm

A 93-year-old Las Vegas man offended over flooding in his house shot and wounded a upkeep employee in his housing advanced, police stated.

Robert Thomas will be seen in newly launched police video carrying a black coat and hat as he walks into the leasing workplace of Vista Del Valle Flats at round 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 2 and pulls out a 9mm Glock 19.

A girl behind the entrance desk known as authorities to report that an armed aged man was contained in the administration “making verbal threats,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman stated.

Moments later, the 5-foot-9, 130-pound nonagenarian blasted a spherical by the pc on the desk, which the dispatcher was capable of hear over the telephone, Zimmerman stated.

Surveillance footage exhibits Thomas permitting the girl behind the desk to depart the workplace, earlier than he shoots a seated upkeep employee within the leg, inflicting him to fall off the chair.

Whereas the wounded man is down on the ground, the aged man nonchalantly fires off one other spherical on the man’s leg.

The footage then exhibits police storm the scene with one officer firing a single spherical at Thomas by the glass door of the workplace, shattering it.

Thomas was taken all the way down to the bottom by Officer Ronald Hornyak and positioned in handcuffs.

Police stated that the spherical that Hornyak fired went by the lapel of Thomas’ jacket, however didn’t strike him.

Thomas and the sufferer have been taken to an space hospital the place they have been each handled for non-life threatening accidents.

The aged gunman, who cops say has no prison historical past, was booked on the Clark County Detention Heart on a slew of prices together with tried homicide with a lethal weapon, kidnapping with a lethal weapon, carrying a hid weapon with out a allow, and housebreaking with a gun.