January 9, 2020 | 10:07am | Up to date January 9, 2020 | 10:08am

Horrifying video has emerged exhibiting the second a Ukraine Worldwide Air airplane slammed into the bottom southwest of Tehran, killing all 176 folks aboard.

Within the footage revealed by Iranian information outlet Raavi On-line, a digital camera pointed at a constructing captures a blinding mild because the Boeing 737 explodes, sending fiery particles flying in every single place.

The airplane crashed moments after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport early Wednesday en path to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Aboard the flight had been 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals, officers mentioned.

The reason for the crash is below investigation.

On Thursday, a senior Ukrainian safety official cited 4 theories for why the airplane went down: a missile strike, a mid-air collision with a drone or “other flying object,” a blast from a terror assault and a technical failure resulting in an engine explosion.

Ali Abedzadeh, the top of the Iran Civil Aviation Group, mentioned: “The cause of the accident will not be discovered and announced until the black box is analyzed.”