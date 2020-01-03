January three, 2020 | 10:56am | Up to date January three, 2020 | 11:01am

The precise second that Quds commander Qassem Soleimani and his associates had been killed within the US airstrike at Baghdad airport was captured on closed circuit video that confirmed a blinding flash and blazing particles hurtling skyward.

The CCTV video taken near the airport was obtained by the Day by day Mail from Iraqi TV station AhadTV and exhibits a big explosion as one of many two automobiles was destroyed by precision airstrike.

Iran has vowed a “crushing revenge” and “jihad” on the US following the assault.

Soleimani died within the strike ordered by President Trump amid rising tensions between the 2 international locations after supporters of Iranian militias attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Brigadier Basic Hussein Jafari Nia and Main-Basic Hadi Taremi had been ​additionally killed within the strike, together with Colonel of the Guards Shahroud Mozaffari Nia and Captain Waheed Zamanian.​ ​

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy-commander of the Iraqi-based pro-Iran Folks’s Mobilization Forces, ​in addition to ​Mohammad al-Shibani, Muhandis’s son-in-law, ​had been amongst t​hose just about vaporized by one in all 4 American guided missiles fired by a Reaper drone​.

​With a spread of 1,150 miles and the flexibility to fly at altitudes of 50,000 ft, the MQ-9 Reaper system is an “armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance” remotely piloted plane designed primarily for offensive strikes, in keeping with the US Air Drive.