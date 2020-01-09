January 9, 2020 | three:35pm

Surprising video apparently reveals the second Ukrainian airliner was struck by an Iranian missile moments after lifting off from an airport in Tehran.

The 19-second clip, obtained by the New York Instances, reveals an evening sky out of the blue illuminated by a flash of sunshine, adopted by a deafening growth.

By the clip’s shut, the sounds of sirens will be heard within the background.

US officers mentioned Thursday that it was “highly likely” the aircraft, which had 176 folks aboard, was struck by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile early Wednesday.

There have been no survivors.

The crash got here shortly after Iran unleashed a barrage at a base housing US troops in Iraq, amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington, DC.