Video shows puppies waiting to receive a goodnight kiss from their teen owner

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:19 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:29 EST, 15 January 2020

Lovely footage exhibits 4 tiny Shih Tzu puppies lining up patiently ready for a ‘good night time kiss’ from their proprietor – earlier than falling quick asleep the second her lips contact each.

The unbelievable clip exhibits the one-month-old canines ready for his or her flip to be kissed by their proprietor, Karylle Punzalan, 18, from from Bataan, Philippines, earlier than going limp of their proprietor’s fingers, as if the kiss has instantly solid a spell on them

Every pet then stays fully nonetheless as Karylle lays them down one after the other on their backs – the place they continue to be asleep with their tiny toes sticking up within the air.

The video was filmed by Karylle’s sister, Kim Punzalan, 19, at their house final Monday shortly after Karylle found the trick whereas taking part in with the pups.

Karylle Punzalan, 18, from from Bataan, Philippines got here up with the very best methodology to get her 4 one-month-old Shi Tzu puppies to go to sleep (pictured)

The teenager revealed she kissed every of the canine as much as eight occasions, going from left to proper cheek after which ending with an enormous kiss on their nostril

The puppies unimaginable trick proved a success on social media the place it has racked up greater than four.5million views and greater than 200,000 shares.

Kim, stated: ‘I believe it is so cute and humorous how the puppies react to my sister. The puppies are literally actually playful and so they do not all the time fall asleep right away. Two of them will fall asleep however the different two are too playful.

‘Generally, it takes time to get them to sleep, even after turning off the lights.

‘Due to this, my sister determined to discover a solution to make them behave as a lot as attainable.

In an lovely video, Karylle demonstrated how environment friendly her method was by placing her 4 puppies to sleep as soon as after the opposite

Karylle defined she discovered the trick by taking part in with the puppies. Within the video she might be seen layin them down neatly subsequent to one another of their crate

‘I laughed when Karylle confirmed me this. I discovered it cute and lovely. She simply wished the puppies to behave as they’d already been taking part in too lengthy.’

The coed by no means imagined her footage would show a viral sensation and initially solely wished to point out her mom the puppies’ weird behaviour.

Kim stated: ‘At first, I solely wished to point out the video to my mom however I made a decision to put up it to Fb. It is too cute to not share.

The teenager gave the third Shi Tzu six kisses and completed with one on the nostril. The pup had been patiently ready for his flip

‘Individuals have stated the video is cool and lovely on the identical time, they discover it cute and humorous too.

‘I believe the video pertains to those that personal pets. It will possibly assist them to show their very own pets how one can behave, particularly throughout bedtime!’

The tactic has really been tried and been profitable earlier than by different pet house owners determined to ship their lively pups to sleep.

Creating an evening time routine is likely one of the most effective manner to ensure your canine has an excellent night time’s sleep.

Yet another to go! The primary three puppies might be seen quick asleep of their crate, and didn’t transfer in any respect

After Karylle gave the final pup an enormous smooch on the nostril (left), the 4 puppies might be seen completely aligned (proper)