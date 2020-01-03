January three, 2020 | 12:47pm

Harrowing video reveals a pizza store employee being brutally assaulted throughout a theft close to Seattle.

The footage, launched Monday by the King County Sheriff’s Workplace, reveals Southside Pizza worker Brittany Brophy warding off an attacker who busted into the White Heart enterprise by way of a again door late Monday.

The assailant, clad in all black, may be seen approaching Brophy inside an workplace, the place she was counting cash simply earlier than ending her shift, Q13 FOX stories.

Brophy instantly retreats onto a desk whereas kicking wildly on the man, who then tries to subdue her. The person grabs a bundle of money whereas nonetheless scuffling with Brophy, and she or he tries to flee the workplace however is violently tossed to the ground.

The criminal then flees the workplace as Brophy tries to gather herself and take inventory of what was stolen, the footage reveals.

“You know, I’ve been through a little bit in my life, so it was scary for the moment, and having me be 5-foot-2 and the only person around to take care of myself,” she instructed the station.

“But all in all, I just knew I was gonna be OK, that I just needed to get out of there and it was going to be OK.”

Native authorities at the moment are asking for the general public’s need assist in figuring out the suspect, who was described as a 6-foot-1 man sporting a black hat, sweatshirt, pants and Nike sandals through the heist.

No arrests had been made as of early Friday, King County Sheriff officers instructed The Put up.

“He was very brazen,” Sgt. Ryan Abbott stated. “It’s very possible he had scoped it out prior to, because he had an idea as to where he was going in the video.”