Video Shows Speeding Sedan Hits Two Cyclists, Rams Into Car In Haryana

Yamunanagar:

A dashing automotive hit two bicycle riders, smashed right into a stationary automotive on the roadside after which collided with a bike in Yamunanagar, Haryana, injuring 5 folks, on Saturday night.

The driving force and different occupants of the automotive fled from the spot quickly after the accident.

“A high-speed Honda City car first hit two bicycle riders on the road and then crashed into a stationary car parked on the roadside. The car then hit a bike rider and the driver fled from the spot,” Bansi Lal, an eye fixed witness, stated.

Based on him, three or 4 folks had been contained in the dashing automotive.

#WATCH Haryana: A dashing automotive hits a cycle, a bike and a parked automotive on a highway in Yamuna Nagar, 5 folks injured. Police have begun investigation. (11.1.20) pic.twitter.com/b52Qz3whNQ — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

The police reached the spot and seized the automotive whereas search is on for the accused.

“We had received information that a high-speed car has hit some people. We reached the spot to find that the car driver had escaped from the spot. The car is in our possession and the accused is being searched. We found a hookah in the car indicating that the driver may have been in a drunken state,” stated Inspector Mehar Lal.

An investigation is underway, the police stated.