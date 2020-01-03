News

Video shows suspect in fatal stabbing at downtown L.A. restaurant

January 3, 2020
1 Min Read

Los Angeles police launched surveillance video displaying a suspect within the deadly stabbing of a downtown L.A. restaurant patron on New 12 months’s Day.

Homer Garcia, 56, was killed within the assault, which occurred about eight:40 a.m. inside Margarita’s Place within the 100 block of East seventh Avenue.

Police mentioned the suspect stabbed Garcia a number of instances after the 2 bought into an argument. Garcia died at an area hospital.

Video footage from contained in the restaurant launched by police on Thursday reveals the suspect sitting at a counter as one other man approaches him, and the 2 seem to begin arguing. The 20-second clip ends with the suspect getting up and turning towards the person.

The suspect, described as a person about 5 ft 10 between the ages of 40 and 50, was final seen strolling on seventh Avenue towards Los Angeles Avenue, police mentioned.

Anybody with data is requested to contact LAPD Det. Martinez at (213) 484-3642 or Det. Chung at (213) 484-3643.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment