Video shows suspect in fatal stabbing at downtown L.A. restaurant

Los Angeles police launched surveillance video displaying a suspect within the deadly stabbing of a downtown L.A. restaurant patron on New 12 months’s Day.

Homer Garcia, 56, was killed within the assault, which occurred about eight:40 a.m. inside Margarita’s Place within the 100 block of East seventh Avenue.

Police mentioned the suspect stabbed Garcia a number of instances after the 2 bought into an argument. Garcia died at an area hospital.

Video footage from contained in the restaurant launched by police on Thursday reveals the suspect sitting at a counter as one other man approaches him, and the 2 seem to begin arguing. The 20-second clip ends with the suspect getting up and turning towards the person.

The suspect, described as a person about 5 ft 10 between the ages of 40 and 50, was final seen strolling on seventh Avenue towards Los Angeles Avenue, police mentioned.

Anybody with data is requested to contact LAPD Det. Martinez at (213) 484-3642 or Det. Chung at (213) 484-3643.