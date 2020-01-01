January 1, 2020 | 10:35am

Three American vacationers have been attacked at gunpoint exterior a luxurious resort in Chile as robbers took off with a Rolex watch, in keeping with stories.

The group had simply arrived in Santiago from the airport to test into the Ritz-Carlton within the tony Las Condes neighborhood Sunday morning once they have been attacked by three males, Chilean outlet La Nacion reported.

Surveillance footage confirmed a person and girl about to enter the resort when two robbers pointed weapons on the couple.

One of many suspects snatched the person’s backpack whereas his confederate tried to seize the girl’s purse.

One other one of many vacationers then fees on the assailants, who managed to flee the scene with a Rolex, information station Tele13 reported.

It’s believed the suspects had adopted the group on bikes from the airport, the outlet reported.

Chile’s Tourism Board Federation President Ricardo Margulis condemned the assault on the vacationers.

“The safety and integrity of tourists who visit Chile, and who hope to have a quiet stay, was affected,” Margulis mentioned, in keeping with La Nacion, and known as on native authorities to analyze the violent assault.

“It is essential that the authorities responsible for public safety in the country reinforce actions to curb crime, which, as we see, also affects tourists,” Margulis mentioned.