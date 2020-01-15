January 15, 2020 | 5:43pm

It was an act of Mass destruction.

A person sprayed pink juice on a Catholic priest and his altar at a Brooklyn church Sunday — in an act spiritual leaders dubbed a “desecration.”

Beautiful video footage exhibits the man stroll as much as the holy desk throughout Mass at St. Anthony of Padua in Greenpoint then squirt the liquid at Father Jossy Vattothu, staining his white gown and leaving him gobsmacked.

“During my years as a priest, nothing like this has ever happened,” Vattothu mentioned in a launch from the Diocese of Brooklyn.

The juice-wielding jerk additionally soaked the altar and a Bible on high of it, briefly interrupting the church session, Vattothu mentioned.

However the vandal’s unholy water missed the sacraments set on the desk for communion, which allowed the priest to proceed with mass.

“At first, as he approached the altar, I thought he had something to tell me. It is a miracle that the bread and wine were not damaged, and I was able to continue the Mass, consecrating the bread and wine into the body and blood of Jesus Christ,” mentioned Vattothu.

The unnamed 33-year-old suspect was caught and held by church-goers till cops arrived and detained him, church officers mentioned.

Police mentioned they took him to Woodhull Hospital for an analysis after somebody on the church referred to as 911, however he was not charged with against the law.

Vattothu was baffled by the person’s motivation.

“I pray for this person and do not know what was going through his mind. I am grateful for the parishioners who were so caring and consoled me,” he mentioned.

The juicing comes after a number of vandals throughout the town struck Catholic church buildings in latest months, together with a case by which a suspect broken a non secular statue at St. Jude at Our Woman of Mount Carmel in Williamsburg on Nov. three.

In one other incident, a vandal scrawled gang indicators on the Sacred Coronary heart of Jesus in Bayside, Queens on Jan. 12.

Church leaders didn’t instantly return The Submit’s calls Wednesday.