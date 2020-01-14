Video: Super Nintendo World announcement event

Not way back we had been handled to the official music video for Tremendous Nintendo World which is about to open its gates to the general public at Common Studios Japan later this yr. Now, because of the official Common Studios Japan Twitter account, we are able to get an additional take a look at a number of the issues that these fortunate theme park company will have the ability to expertise with the concentrate on the wristbands and the smartphone companion app. Take our phrase for it, it’s shaping as much as be a dream come true.

Take a look at the video for your self under:

What a part of the park would you go to first? For me, it must be the Mario Kart racing observe!

