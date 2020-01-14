Video: Super Nintendo World announcement event

Not way back we have been handled to the official music video for Tremendous Nintendo World which is ready to open its gates to the general public at Common Studios Japan later this 12 months. Now, because of the official Common Studios Japan Twitter account, we are able to get an additional have a look at a few of the issues that these fortunate theme park visitors will have the ability to expertise with the concentrate on the wristbands and the smartphone companion app. Take our phrase for it, it’s shaping as much as be a dream come true.

Try the video for your self beneath:

What a part of the park would you go to first? For me, it must be the Mario Kart racing monitor!

Supply