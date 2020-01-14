Video: Super Nintendo World music video

For the primary time this yr, Nintendo is selling the summer season launch of Tremendous Nintendo World at Common Studios Japan. What could shock you is that they’re selling it with a music video. The music video options the track “We Are Born To Play” by Galantis and Charli XCX. Nintendo of America has tweeted the music video, so we’ve included their tweet so that you can take a look at down under.

Here’s a particular music video collaboration between @wearegalantis, @charli_xcx and @USJ_official celebrating #SUPERNINTENDOWORLD! The #Nintendo theme park expertise will open in Japan this summer season. #USJ https://t.co/2w1DR2nqhJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 14, 2020