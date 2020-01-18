Video Surfaces Of Konnan In Physical Confrontation Outside Impact Wrestling Event

Konnan just isn’t the type of individual that you just wish to upset, not to mention slap.

A video has surfaced of Konnan getting in a confrontation with a thriller man. This man’s face is blurred out, however he did slap Konnan on this video.

Konnan didn’t get bodily and for good motive. Dave Meltzer revealed that this video was taken outdoors of an Influence Wrestling taping on Friday night time.

The blurred out man is seemingly Leon Negro. Meltzer additionally revealed that this went down on Friday and additionally it is not an angle.

For the reason that story is beginning to go round, there may be video of what occurred with Konnan and Leon Negro tonight outdoors the Influence tapings. This isn’t an angle

We’ll present extra info as it’s made identified relating to precisely what brought on this confrontation.