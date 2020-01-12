What a brutal blow-up!

Earlier this week, we reported on a serious incident between R. Kelly‘s two live-in girlfriends in Chicago, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage. And because it seems, the battle was every little thing it turned out to be after which some… as a result of video of the incident has emerged, and it’s tremendous disturbing.

The entire thing went down at Trump Tower in Chicago, the place the R&B singer maintains a residence.

As you’ll be able to see from the video first obtained by TMZ (under; violent content material and grownup language warning!), the 2 girl go at it whereas a number of individuals attempt to break them up from preventing one another. Ultimately, the battle spills right into a hallway, and it appears like each get just a few critical knocks in throughout the size of the altercation:

BTW, from what we perceive there, Azriel is seemingly the one within the lighter-colored sweater, and Joycelyn is within the black. Robust to say who “won,” contemplating each girls landed some critical blows, and one (Azriel) ended up within the hospital afterwards. The opposite one, Savage, was taken in by the cops later, and finally booked for battery upon turning herself in because of the fisticuffs.

Every little thing about every little thing surrounding R. Kelly continues to be loopy, to be sincere. The I Consider I Can Fly singer is going through critical sexual abuse and sexual assault expenses of his personal proper now, as we’ve been endlessly reporting on, and for some time there it appeared like the one individuals in his nook had been Clary and Savage.

Now, although, there’s a particular rift between the 2 girls, to say the least. It’s unclear what this will imply for Kelly, who has greater fish to fry. We do know this will imply at the very least one of many women jumps ship, although — which, judging by the battle itself, it won’t be the worst factor in the event that they did go their separate methods or one thing. Yeah…

