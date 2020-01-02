January 2, 2020 | 1:57am

A automotive was caught on dashcam footage rushing off a cliff on a California freeway, a report stated Wednesday.

The video, filmed from a automotive driving in the other way, reveals a dark-colored SUV rushing alongside the shoulder earlier than plunging off the cliff, in keeping with The Mercury Information.

The incident passed off alongside Freeway 1 close to Grey Whale Cove State Seaside in San Mateo County, the paper stated.

The footage was launched by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Workplace.

Each the sheriff’s workplace and San Mateo County Fireplace Division looked for the automotive and driver within the waters off the cliff on Wednesday however weren’t in a position to find the car.

California Freeway Patrol instructed the Mercury Information that the uneven surf stymied the search effort.

“The conditions are just too dangerous for them to continue a search,” a rep instructed the paper, “and that’s expected today and for the next couple days as well.”

It wasn’t clear why the driving force veered into the ocean.