Video taken outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell on the night of his first suicide attempt was DESTROYED

Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in Manhattan in August on the age of 66

Federal prosecutors declare that surveillance video taken outdoors of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell throughout his first alleged suicide try on the Manhattan Correctional Advanced was destroyed because of a record-keeping error.

The misplaced footage was taken outdoors of the cell that Epstein shared with accused quadruple assassin Nick Tartaglione on July 22-23, two weeks earlier than the intercourse legal’s loss of life in a unique cell.

Officers have mentioned that Epstein tried to hold himself and that ex-cop Tartaglione intervened and referred to as for assist.

Prosecutors say that the hallway footage of the incident was deleted by chance when jail staff by accident marked the mistaken digital camera’s footage for preservation.

‘The footage contained on the preserved video was for the proper date and time, however captured a unique tier than the one the place Cell-1 was situated as a result of the preserved video didn’t present corrections officers responding to any of the cells seen on the video. After talking with MCC authorized counsel, the Authorities was knowledgeable that the MCC pc system listed a unique, incorrect cell for Tartaglione,’ prosecutors wrote in a letter filed in Manhattan Federal Courtroom.

An MCC cell block is seen above. Prosecutors say that footage from Epstein’s tier was by accident deleted after his first suicide try in late July

Epstein was sharing a cell with accused quadruple assassin Nick Tartaglione (above), who allegedly rushed to help the intercourse predator when he tried to kill himself

The letter mentioned that automated backup techniques additionally didn’t protect the footage.

‘The requested video now not exists on the backup system and has not since no less than August 2019 on account of technical errors,’ the prosecutors wrote.

Epstein died in his cell on August 10 in what the New York Metropolis health worker dominated a suicide, although his attorneys dispute that discovering.

His loss of life, at age 66, got here a bit over a month after he was arrested and charged with intercourse trafficking dozens of underage ladies as younger as 14 from no less than 2002 to 2005.

