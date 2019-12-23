Video: Volpin Props creates replica of the Poltergust G-00 from Luigi’s Mansion 3

Should you ever questioned how you’ll convey the Poltergust G-00 from Luigi’s Mansion three to life, the gifted people at Volpin Props could have the reply for you. Try the embedded video under to see how the devoted crew of creators managed to provide a reproduction of the indispensable in-game merchandise. Make sure to try the precise Poltergust G-00 for your self by taking part in Luigi’s Mansion three, which is on the market now for Nintendo Change.