Videos Record Gunshots Amid Iran Protests, Cops Deny Firing: Report

DUBAI:

Police within the Iranian capital didn’t hearth on protesters and officers have been underneath orders to point out restraint, Tehran’s police chief mentioned in a press release carried by the state broadcaster’s web site on Monday.

Movies posted on social media, late on Sunday, had recorded gunshots fired within the neighborhood of protests and confirmed swimming pools of blood. Additionally they confirmed photographs of wounded individuals being carried by others. Reuters couldn’t authenticate the footage.

“At protests, police absolutely did not shoot because the capital’s police officers have been given orders to show restraint,” mentioned Hossein Rahimi, head of the Tehran police.

