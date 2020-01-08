January 7, 2020 | eight:33pm

Movies circulating on-line present the Iran missile assault on one in every of two Iraqi air bases housing US troops.

One of many movies exhibits a number of missiles illuminating the night time sky, apparently launched from Iran and en path to Al-Assad air base.

One other video, shot a distance away from the bottom in Iraq’s western Anbar province, seems to indicate the second of affect of a number of ballistic missiles.

A number of vibrant flashes might be seen, adopted by thunderous booms. Males are screaming all through the footage.

The Pentagon confirmed that Iran fired greater than a dozen missiles at Al-Assad and Irbil air bases.

Particulars on fatalities and accidents are unclear.

Iran state TV described the strike as revenge for the US assault final Thursday close to Baghdad airport that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Trump on Tuesday night time was huddling with nationwide safety advisers on the White Home, together with Protection Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and nationwide Safety Adviser Robert O’Brien, in accordance with CBS.

There have been additionally stories the president may deal with the nation Tuesday night time following the assembly.