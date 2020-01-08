Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s shocking revelation on Bollywood at Shikara trailer launch

Vidhu Vinod Chopra at Shikara Trailer launch

After giving blockbusters like PK, Sanju, Munnabhai MBBS, three idiots, Director VIdhu Vinod Chopra is again along with his upcoming film ‘Shikara’ based mostly on the battle of Kashmiri Pandits. On the current trailer launch occasion, the Director launched your entire forged and crew of the movie. Shikara will see two new faces moving into the business Aadil Khan and Sadiya.

A nonetheless from Shikara

Why Shikara is near Vidhu Chopra

Whereas speaking in regards to the movie Vidhu Chopra revealed that Shikara is a movie near his coronary heart as he has devoted the movie to his late mom. It took almost 11 years for him to convey the film earlier than the viewers. In the course of the media interplay when a reporter requested him, why has Bollywood not taken up such an important subject for thus a few years. And what’s the motive behind the delay?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s reply was moderately spontaneous and shocking he mentioned, “I have lose connection with Bollywood. Though I’m from Bollywood I’m a Kashmiri. I neither go out, I don’t even go to take my own awards. So I’m not interested in knowing who is doing what, what type of cinema they are making. They are happy in their lives and we are happy in ours. I have made one.”

Shikara is a narrative of round four,00,00zero Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus from Kashmir that came about method again in 1990. Shikara has been largely shot in Kashmir. The movie is being promoted as a narrative of a love that is still unextinguished by means of 30 years of exile.

Directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in affiliation with FoxStar Studios, Shikara is about to hit screens on February 7.