Vienna’s zoo’s 10-week-old polar bear cub takes its first wobbly steps as it explores enclosure

By James Gant For Mailonline

Printed: 13:27 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:29 EST, 21 January 2020

A zoo in Austria has launched cute footage of a 10-week polar bear cub taking its first wobbly steps.

Video from a hidden digital camera exhibits the child crawl away from mom Nora of their enclosure at Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna.

The cub, which was born on November 9, clambers across the pen and at one level hauls itself on to its mom’s aspect, earlier than slipping down her again.

Video from a hidden digital camera exhibits the child crawl away from mom Nora of their enclosure at Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna (pictured)

In footage that many mother and father will have the ability to relate to, the teenager fidgets and scratches on the ground as Nora tries to sleep.

The newborn then takes to pestering its mom by mendacity beside her and pawing her face.

The polar bear grew to become mom for the primary time when she gave delivery to twins, however certainly one of them didn’t survive.

Zoo director Dagmar Schratter stated staff had been taking nice care of the cub because the mortality price for child polar bears outdoor is excessive.

In footage that many mother and father will have the ability to relate to, the teenager fidgets and scratches on the ground as Nora tries to sleep (proven)

A spokesman for the zoo stated: ‘Our polar bear child is having fun with the most effective of well being.

‘It’s taking its first steps, in the meanwhile nonetheless very wobbly, it may well’t but get out of its birthing field however practise makes excellent and we’re sure that the cub will get increasingly more expertise of its environment within the coming weeks.

‘However it’s going to want three extra weeks earlier than going into the outside enclosure with its mom after which guests will have the ability to see the cub stay.’

They added: ‘The mom Nora is younger and inexperienced and that is her first cub.

The newborn then takes to pestering its mom by mendacity beside her and pawing her face (pictured)

‘However she is an excellent mom, not simply due to the best way she is taking care of her cub, however she enjoys taking part in with the toddler so there are great interactions which are actually enjoyable to observe.’

Nora is anticipated to care for her cub for the following few months and it’s believed they are going to enterprise out of the enclosure across the finish of the month, the place it will likely be seen to the guests for the primary time.

In spring, Nora and male Ranzo mated a number of occasions, the zoo stated.

Male polar bears aren’t concerned in rearing within the discipline, which is why father Ranzo is separated and may nonetheless be seen by guests to the zoo.

The final time polar bears had been born on the zoo was in 2011.

At delivery, polar bears weigh about half a kilogram and are born blind and with little fur.