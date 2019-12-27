Viewers heap praise on Worzel Gummidge – but some are left terrified by the sentient scarecrow

When this 12 months’s record of festive TV was introduced, one of many entries that immediately bought many individuals excited was Mackenzie Criminal’s new model of beloved Jon Pertwee youngsters present Worzel Gummidge, based mostly on the novels Barbara Euphan Todd.

And now that they’ve seen the primary of two episodes that includes the sentient scarecrow, audiences have had their say concerning the replace on the basic – with the response overwhelmingly constructive to date.

A number of viewers, together with each followers of the unique and people new to the character, took to Twitter to sing the praises of the present and of Criminal’s efficiency.

One Twitter consumer known as Criminal an “underrated genius” including that the present was “so atmospheric” and that “I hope kids latch onto this like we did”.

Mackenzie Criminal is an understated genius: #WorzelGummidge is SO atmospheric. Liked his nod to the previous sequence when he stated 50/50 likelihood, guessing which method he would fall each week is an early reminiscence.

I hope youngsters latch onto this like we did. pic.twitter.com/Bu5hWGZgU1 — Paul Howe (@Dandy1138) December 26, 2019

One other described the present as “perfect Boxing Day viewing” with a 3rd claiming that “Mackenzie Crook is playing a blinder as the character”.

And one consumer identified that the actual measure of the present’s success was how youthful kids reply to it, tweeting, “I’m half watching my 7 12 months previous whereas watching #WorzelGummidge This is the reason it’s pretty deliver again an previous basic with a contemporary story. He’s engrossed. He’s the actual critic. Contemporary eyes having fun with an previous concept.”

I am half watching my 7 12 months previous whereas watching #WorzelGummidge This is the reason its pretty deliver again an previous basic with a contemporary story. He is engrossed. He is the actual critic. Contemporary eyes having fun with an previous concept. — sam bramwell (@bumfluffboo) December 26, 2019

Regardless of the reward, nonetheless, a number of viewers had some points with the brand new present – primarily based mostly round the truth that some thought-about Gummidge’s look to be a tad on the scary facet, with multiple Twitter consumer evaluating the character to Freddie Krueger.

One consumer posted a photograph of Criminal’s Gummidge alongside Krueger, writing “Meet the new Worzel Gummidge & wot (sic) he would look like without his beard (Freddie Krueger). Kids will be to scared to sleep tonight after watching that.”

@BBCOne @Worzeltv Meet the brand new Worzel Gummidge & wot he would appear like with out his beard (Freddie Krueger)???????????? Children can be to scared to sleep tonight after watching that. Deliver our 80’s Worzel again!!!???? #originalisalwaysbest pic.twitter.com/01VGNzvs1E — Tanya D R ???? (@tanyareid107) December 26, 2019

One other wrote, “I’m sorry – but the new Worzel Gummidge is terrible. He looks like Freddie Krueger, and what have they done to Aunt Sally. Leave the classics alone!”

In the meantime one consumer claimed, “The montage of the scarecrows coming to life and staggering across the fields is hands down the scariest thing I’ve seen on TV this year.”

The montage of the scarecrows coming to life and staggering throughout the fields is palms down the scariest factor I’ve seen on TV this 12 months ????????????‍♀️ #WorzelGummidge — lea???? (@muIderitsme) December 26, 2019

After all, as at all times, there have been additionally a number of traditionalists who simply didn’t suppose the brand new model lived as much as the unique.

One fan wrote, “See they’ve remade Worzel Gummidge. Some things should be left alone. Jon Pertwee was the best.”

One other wrote, “There will only ever be one,” accompanied by an image of Pertwee in character because the scarecrow.

There’ll solely ever be one #worzelgummidge pic.twitter.com/JUTwmMqG3e — Percy Firbank (@Percy_Firbank) December 26, 2019

Regardless of these detractors, nearly all of viewers seem to have been on board with the brand new model – and, as one Twitter consumer identified, there have been at all times going to be a handful of authentic followers who would dislike any up to date model.

“Please do not forget that if you’re in your 50s and grew up on the unique #WorzelGummidge that this may do, most likely, nothing for you,” he wrote. “You won’t like it because you aren’t a kid no more watching a program from your childhood. No matter what they made it would never impress you.”

Worzel Gummidge episode 2 airs on BBC One at 7pm on Friday 27th December. Each episodes can be obtainable in iPlayer