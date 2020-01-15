January 15, 2020 | 12:39am

A California couple was arrested final week, for allegedly luring in thieves with an unguarded bicycle after which beating them with baseball bats after they tried to steal it.

Corey Cornutt, 25 and Savannah Grillot, 29, claimed they had been robbed the primary night time they spent of their Visalia house after a burglar broke into their automotive. A number of nights later, one other burglar allegedly broke into their automotive once more.

They each turned hyper-vigilant and determined to take a proactive stance in defending their house, utilizing the bike as bait. After beating on the perpetrators who got here to steal it, Cornutt and Grillot would later put up the movies to Youtube.

The couple reportedly continued their campaign for months earlier than they had been lastly detained by authorities for assault.

They inflicted non-life-threatening accidents upon 4 completely different individuals between July and November 2019, in line with a written assertion from the Visalia Police Division. Their neighbors, nevertheless, mentioned the variety of assailants was a lot increased.

Nobody was arrested or charged for tried theft as a result of Cornutt and Grillot by no means made an official report back to regulation enforcement.

Each suspects had been booked on fees of assault with a lethal weapon and conspiracy.