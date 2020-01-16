Vijay Deverakonda designs custom made pullover for Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Allu Arjun Military celebrates third anniversary













Younger Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda, who owns a clothes line known as Rowdy, has designed customized made pullovers for Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. His designs have change into an instantaneous hit with the trendy star’s followers.

Allu Arjun is thought for setting a new-style assertion with every of his releases. Vijay Devarakonda, who shares an amazing bond with the trendy star, had promised to design him some garments for his movie throughout the occasion of Geetha Govindam.

A day earlier than Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo hit the screens, Allu Arjun tweeted Vijay Devarakonda’s designs and thanked him for fulfilling his promise. Bunny wrote, “Thank You Very Much My Dear Brother Vijay @Thedeverakonda. Very Sweet Gesture. As Promised U Sent Me Clothes. You Will Be Seeing Me With It During #Avpl Celebrations #Rowdy #Manofwords.”

Vijay Devarakonda and Allu ArjunTwitter

In reply to his publish, Vijay Devarakonda wished an enormous success for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He tweeted, ” Trendy Star x ROWDY Wishing you a Rowdy good time and Blockbuster Success Bunny Anna.. Cannot wait to see how this practice made pullover appears to be like on you and sit up for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo tomorrow “

Allu Arjun’s followers fell in love with Vijay Devarakonda’s gesture and the designs of the customized made pullovers. In reply to him, a few of them thanked the Pricey Comrade actor. In addition they stated that they’re eagerly ready for the discharge of his subsequent movie World Well-known Lover, which is slated to hit the screens on February 14, as Valentine’s Day deal with.

Allu Arjun’s Ala VaikunthapurramulooCollage of photographs taken from Twitter and Fb

Thanks Anna @TheDeverakonda ….tremendous ga unnay fashionable star ki specifically rowdy made costumes ante…. Cheppanavsaram ledu…..

Anju kesavadas @KesavadasAnju

Grest gesture .its at all times good to be balanced and love others ..

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an motion movie a couple of billionaire’s son, who obtained swapped with the kid of a employee. How he finds out his actual household varieties crux of the story. The film has change into a success with the viewers and made an excellent assortment on the worldwide field workplace in 4 days.