Vijay Deverakonda sets his eyes on KGF 3, wants to steal Prashanth Neel from Yash

Rocking Star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1 is without doubt one of the greatest motion pictures to create buzz not simply in Sandalwood, however each nook and nook of the nation. Actually, it has given a brand new identification to the Kannada movie trade because it turned out to be the satisfaction of the Kannadigas.

Yash-Prashanth Neel Got here to Nationwide Limelight

It introduced Yash and the movie’s director Prashanth Neel to the nationwide limelight. Now, the second half within the KGF franchise is eagerly awaited for the discharge by the viewers and cinephiles throughout the nation.

Yash and Vijay Deverakonda at a promotional occasion of Expensive Comrade.PR Handout

Because the film has turn out to be such an enormous hit, folks are actually displaying curiosity to work with the KGF creator Prashanth Neel. The director, who’s now rumoured to be in talks with the massive names of Tollywood like Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu, is being needed by none apart from Vijay Deverakonda.

‘I need to Steal Neel from Yash’

When requested what’s the one factor he needs to steal from Yash at an awards occasion not too long ago, Vijay Deverakonda stated, “Prashanth Neel. The director of KGF. I want to steal him.” On a lighter word, the Telugu actor said that he was planning to affix arms with the filmmaker for KGF three.

It’s famous that the makers of KGF franchise had earlier introduced that it’s a two-part movie and the third instalment is way from actuality.

Vijay Deverakonda and Yash are pals and have respect and admiration for one another. It was evident after the Kannada celebrity took half in a promotional musical occasion of the Telugu actor’s earlier film Expensive Comrade held in Bengaluru in 2019.

Vijay Devarakonda addressing the pre-release occasion of DorasaniTwitter

Coming to the awards ceremony, Vijay Deverakonda received the Greatest Actor Award in Tollywood and it was introduced by Rocking Star Yash. On the occasion held in Chennai, the Tollywood youth sensation additionally claimed that he needs to work with Dhanush, Suriya and Karthi in Kollywood.

Nevertheless, he's unwilling to share display screen house with the celebrities like Ajith, Vijay and Rajinikanth.