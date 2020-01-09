Vijay Sethupathi’s video from Thalapathy’s Master shooting spot leaked online

A video clipping from the capturing spot of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Grasp is leaked on-line. A 20-second clip is now going viral on social media websites.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Sangathamizhan.PR Handout

Leaked On-line

Within the mentioned clip, Vijay Sethupathi is seen enacting a scene. It’s mentioned that somebody, who was current on the venue, has secretly captured the scene and shared it on-line. The loopy followers of Sethupathi have gone one step forward and giving the background music to the leaked video from the actor’s blockbuster film Vikram Vedha.

Two Schedules

Vijay Sethupathi performs the position of antagonist in Grasp. He joined the capturing just lately and his portion is being filmed in Chennai. The actor and Vijay’s confrontational scenes will probably be shot within the days to return. The staff has already accomplished two necessary schedules in New Delhi and Shivvamogga.

The title of the film, which was known as Thalapathy 64 till just lately, was revealed together with the primary look poster on the New 12 months eve. Vijay’s look has generated numerous curiosity among the many followers.

Vijay in and as Grasp.PR Handout

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has earned a very good popularity by doing content-drive films like Maanagaram and Kaithi, is teaming up with Vijay for the primary time. It is a thriller and doesn’t have the same old masala parts that we see in typical industrial flicks.

Malavika Mohanan will probably be seen within the position of a feminine lead and Andrea enacts an necessary character. The Xavier Britto-produced untitled film has Anirudh Ravichander’s music, Sathyan Sooryan’s cinematography and Philomin Raj’s enhancing.

Grasp will see the sunshine within the months of April.