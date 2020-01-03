Vijay to get bigger remuneration than Rajinikanth: Is Thalapathy ready to take over Thalaivar’s position in Kollywood?

Earliest Sanskrit inscription present in South India













Repeatedly, there have been debates on who would take over Rajinikanth’s place in Kollywood. The discussions had solely led to fanfare with no clear reply, but when we go by the most recent rumours, Vijay is about to grow to be the following largest identify of the Tamil movie business.

Rajinikanth and Vijay.PR Handout

Is Vijay prepared to interchange Rajinikanth as the following celebrity of Kollywood?

Speculations are rife that Vijay is getting an even bigger pay examine than Rajinikanth in his subsequent film. The actor’s subsequent is funded by Solar Photos, which is paying him a hefty remuneration, the highest-ever quantity that he obtained for a movie until date.

The constant efficiency of Vijay’s motion pictures on the field workplace in his dwelling territory of Tamil Nadu and his rising fan following outdoors the state have been stated to be the primary components which made Solar Photos supply him large pay examine, say hearsay mills.

Vijay’s Remuneration

Vijay had reportedly obtained round Rs 35-40 crore as remuneration for his earlier film Bigil, which turned the largest hit of 2019 on the field workplace. It had minted Rs 80 crore share in Tamil Nadu alone.

Nonetheless, the identify of the director of Vijay’s subsequent movie is but to be revealed. Vetrimaaran and some others have been within the race, however ultimately, AR Murugadoss appears to be the front-runner to direct Thalapathy once more.

Thuppakki 2 on the Playing cards?

The duo had earlier labored within the movies like Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar. Curiously, the director had revealed within the latest interview about his want to do a sequel to Thuppakki.

“I would definitely like to do Thuppakki 2 once the idea for the sequel strikes me,” he stated. He desires to ship Jagadish (the identify of Vijay’s character) on a world mission. “I have to develop the character and send Jagadish on an operation to some foreign country. Once I get the spark, I will do Thuppakki 2,” the filmmaker added.