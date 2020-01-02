Vijay TV’s Divyadarshini slut-shamed for wearing a shorts

Russia is constructing its personal web













Vijay TV’s standard anchor Divyadarshini aka DD Neelakandan has come beneath assault from a bit of netizens. The TV host-turned-actress has been slut-shammed by folks with ‘sanskari-mindset’ on Instagram.

New 12 months Needs Greeted with Classes on Gown

The channel has posted a video on its Instagram web page the place Divyadarshini sends New 12 months needs to the folks. Within the clip, she says, “Hi everyone, just wanted to thank you all on the occasion of New Year. You have been a big support for mr and thank you so much for your love. Your love is what kept me going,” she claims.

Fashionable Vijay TV anchor Divyadarshini beneath assault.PR Handout

“May the New Year bring you lots of happiness and joy. I never take anybody’s time for granted. I will try and work harder to entertain you all. Keep loving. Thank you and wish you all a very happy 2020. I wish you love, joy, health, wealth, and peace,” she added within the clip.

DD Sports activities Military-printed shorts and T-Shirt

Whereas she had good intentions of wishing her followers, a bit of individuals didn’t wish to see her in army-printed shorts with a inexperienced t-shirt. Consequently, she is topic to huge slut-shaming from the conservative folks, who’ve questioned the explanation behind carrying the “revealing” outfit.

Some have complained that she has began carrying such attire solely nowadays and requested her what has modified her mindset hastily.

A collage of the messages posted by folks on Instagram.Instagram

Nonetheless, Divyadarshini’s hardcore followers haven’t any causes to complain. Like all the time, they’ve praised the actress’ newest look and requested her to not hassle about unfavorable feedback coming her manner.

Divyadarshini has hosted a number of exhibits on Vijay TV embrace Jodi Quantity One, Boys Vs Ladies, Dwelling Candy Dwelling and Tremendous Singer T20. She is at present internet hosting the favored chat present Koffee with DD

The 34-year outdated has labored in loads of motion pictures that features, Whistle and Madhavan’s comedy entertainer Nala Damayanthi, Pa Pandi and Sarvam Thaala Mayam.