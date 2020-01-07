Vijay vs Vijay Sethupathi’s face-off scenes in Master to be shot in Chennai

The capturing of Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Grasp has been progressing as per the plans. The group has efficiently accomplished the filming in New Delhi and an vital portion in Shivamogga in Karnataka.

Vijay Sethupathi in Thalapathy’s 64th film with Lokesh Kanagaraj?PR Handout

Within the first two schedules, Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu, Nassar and plenty of others had taken half. Now, the group has plans to start the following schedule in Chennai later this month.

Vijay vs Sethupathi Conflict

In keeping with the reviews, the group has taken a brief break and can begin the capturing after Pongal. The makers have deliberate to shoot the confrontation scenes between Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi within the coming days.

It’s mentioned to be a 10-day schedule to be held in Chennai.A particular set has been erected to movie Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi’s parts. The entire capturing of the movie is more likely to be wrapped up in February.

Launch Date

In the meantime, the makers have introduced on Monday, 7 January, that the movie can be out within the month of April. “We are extremely delighted to present #Master. #April2020, [sic]” Seven Display screen Studio tweeted.

Vijay in and as Grasp.PR Handout

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has earned an excellent status by doing content-drive films like Maanagaram and Kaithi, is teaming up with Vijay for the primary time. It is a thriller and doesn’t have the standard masala parts that we see in typical industrial flicks.

Malavika Mohanan can be seen within the position of a feminine lead and Andrea enacts an vital character. The Xavier Britto-produced untitled film has Anirudh Ravichander’s music, Sathyan Sooryan’s cinematography and Philomin Raj’s enhancing.