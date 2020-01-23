Vijay’s Bigil garners big viewership for its TV premiere, but fails to beat Ajith’s Viswasam TRP record

Microsoft information uncovered













Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil might need develop into one of many greatest field workplace hits of South India in 2019 and damaged innumerable variety of information, however there’s one document the Kollywood flick has now failed to interrupt. It’s associated to the TV viewership.

Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam and Vijay’s Bigil.PR Handout

Bigil TV Premiere

Bigil had its premiere on Solar TV just lately on the event of Pongal competition. The Vijay-starrer has loved good viewership by getting 1,64,73,00zero impressions which is Thalapathy’s second finest quantity after Sarkar, which garnered 1,69,06,00zero impressions. This movie was had its premiere on 26 January, final yr, to coincide with the Republic Day celebration on Solar TV.

Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam is within the numero uno place with 1,81,43,00zero impressions. The Kollywood movie was telecast on the channel on Might 1, final yr, to coincide with the birthday celebrations of the actor.

The underlying reality is that the large numbers from the movies have come for Solar TV, which is the primary channel by way of viewership in Tamil.

Pichaikkaran and Baahubali 2

Vijay Antony’s Pichaikkaran, for a very long time, held the document of a movie to get highest variety of impressions. The movie had acquired 1,76,96,00zero impressions. It was adopted by Sivakarthikeyan’s Seemaraja with 1,67,66,00zero impressions and Suriya’s Singam three with 1,55,60,00zero impressions.

Bigil was a sports-drama, written and directed by Atlee Kumar. Vijay performed the twin roles of a father and son. It’s an action-packed emotional entertainer through which a footballer-turned-gangster brings a large transformation in a lady’s soccer group and performs a significant function of their victory.

Nayanthara performed the feminine lead within the movie, which had Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was seen within the function of an antagonist.