Vijay’s Master creator to direct Rajinikanth’s next: Guess who is producing the film!

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who’s busy together with his subsequent transfer Grasp, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is in large demand. Due to the success of his two movies, Maanagaram and Kaithi, the younger filmmaker appears to be flooded with provides. One of the best a part of the story is that A-list actors too have proven curiosity to work with him.

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj.PR Handout

Who’ll fund Rajinikanth’s subsequent?

If the newest rumours are to be believed, Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct none aside from Rajinikanth in his subsequent movie, which is being known as Thalaivar 169. Essentially the most fascinating a part of the story is that the Tamil celebrity’s good friend of 4 many years is funding the mission. Effectively, if you’re nonetheless clueless, then it’s none aside from Kamal Haasan.

Rajini, Not the First Selection

A supply has instructed DTNext concerning the newest growth stating that Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first option to play the lead was Kamal Haasan and never Rajinikanth, however the Ulaganayagan felt the script fits the celebrity greater than him.

“The story was initially pitched to Kamal Haasan by Lokesh. However, Kamal felt that Rajini would suit the script better than him and asked Lokesh to narrate it to him. Rajini, too, was impressed with the story and agreed to be a part of it and Kamal Haasan said that he would like to produce it. We will know later if he will also play a cameo in the film,” DTNext quotes the supply as saying.

Kamal Hassan (Left) and Rajinikanth (proper)Twitter

At this stage, Rajinikanth is busy together with his subsequent film, directed by Siruthai Siva. The movie is scheduled for launch for Diwali. Whereas Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with the taking pictures of Grasp. The Vijay-starrer is prone to be launched in April.

Lokesh Kanagraj and Rajinikanth’s movie will reportedly take off within the second half of 2020 and a proper announcement on the mission shall be made in June.