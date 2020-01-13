Vijay’s success mocked in Dhanush’s presence at Asuran event, actor distances himself from controversial comments

Russia’s Avangard : The arms race take a brand new course













Actor Pawan, who performed the function named Venkatesan, Vaddakuran’s youthful brother in Asuran, has created a giant controversy on the 100-day celebration perform of the movie in Chennai. On the occasion, he mocked Vijay’s Kuruvi, whereas praising the Dhanush-starrer.

An image from Dhanush’s Asuran success meet.PR Handout

Pawan’s Dig at Vijay’s Kuruvi

Talking on the occasion, Pawan mentioned that 100-days celebration is rarity today. “Completing 100 days is a rare occurrence nowadays. Before Asuran, I think it was Vijay’s Kuruvi that celebrated 150-day mark. We don’t know how true that claim is,” he mentioned, whereas friends on stage suppressed their laughter.

His feedback within the presence of Dhanush, Vetrimaaran, Dhananjayan Govind and others didn’t go effectively with the followers of Vijay, who’ve come down closely on Pawan and Asuran group. One part of viewers is upset with the Kolaveri DI hitmaker as they really feel that he apparently laughed over these feedback. Examine Out the Video The place Pawan Makes These Feedback

Dhanush’s Response

Sensing that Pawan’s feedback may create an pointless controversy, Dhanush mentioned,”It is a mile-stone function. I am feeling happy about it. When such events occur, only what we speak will be in our control,” Dhanush mentioned, indicating that his would not endorse Pawan’s feedback.

“So, take only what you feel is right and leave what isn’t right, according to you,” Dhanush added. Dhanush’s Clarification Video

Coming to Kuruvi, it was Dharani-directorial film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The movie had met with combined critiques and infrequently will get credited for its 150-day run for the producer’s sturdy political hyperlinks as he’s the grandson of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Coming again to Asuran, it turned out to be a sleeper-hit in 2019. Vetrimaaran’s sensible course and Dhanush’s implausible helped the movie to turn into a profitable enterprise.