Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: Secure or on the trade block?

What do we expect the Minnesota Vikings are thus far?

What’s their recreation, earlier than the sport?

On Friday, two days previous to their wild card matchup with the closely favoured New Orleans Saints, proprietor Mark Wilf launched an announcement displaying full help and confidence in head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman, each of whom are below contract by means of the 2020 season.

“We value Mike and Rick’s leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond,” it learn.

Curiously, a report from well-connected NFL Community insider Ian Rapoport final weekend said that Zimmer was a reputation to observe within the Dallas Cowboys anticipated seek for a brand new head coach (which we’ll contact on once more in a couple of paragraphs). Therefore, the theorists recommend the Cowboys may suggest a commerce for Zimmer, who was the Dallas defensive backs coach from 1994-99 and the staff’s defensive coordinator from 2000-2006.

In six seasons because the Minnesota sideline boss, Zimmer has a 57-38-1 common season document with three playoff appearances and two division titles. However he additionally has only one victory — the Minneapolis Miracle — in three post-season video games.

And endurance needs to be skinny for a franchise that’s Zero-Four in Tremendous Bowls, and hasn’t even been in a single since 1976.

There’s not numerous religion this might be their 12 months, both. They’re 81/2-point underdogs to a New Orleans Saints staff with loads going for it, together with a lethal, multi-faceted offence, the league’s fourth finest operating defence (Welcome again, Dalvin Cook dinner) and a loud and intimidating Superdome house.

To make issues worse for the Vikings, their damage report on Friday included nook again Mike Hughes, who joins fellow nook Mackensie Alexander on the sidelines. That leaves Xavier Rhodes, who’s coming off a nasty season, having to deal with Michael Thomas, who’s coming off the perfect season ever by a large receiver.

It wouldn’t be the primary time the staff’s made a big swap.

As has been famous, it was 30 years in the past that the Cowboys dealt operating again Hershel Walker to the Vikings in one of many greatest trades in NFL historical past, for 5 gamers and 6 draft picks.

The latter became some excellent gamers in cornerback Kevin Smith, defensive sort out Russell Maryland, security Darren Woodson and, in fact, Emmitt Smith, who became a reasonably good operating again.

Marvel what Zimmer would fetch from the Cowboys?

ON SECOND THOUGHT

Solely two gamers have been unanimous alternatives when the Related Press introduced its All-Professional outcomes on Friday and certainly one of them wasn’t Lamar Jackson, who pulled in 47 of 50 votes, whereas Russell Wilson nabbed the opposite three. The unanimous decisions have been Thomas and Patriots nook again Stephon Gilmore.

FIRST TEAM OFFENCE

QB Lamar Jackson (Ravens) RB: Christian McCaffrey (Panthers) Flex: McCaffrey Tight-end: George Kittle (49ers) Broad receivers: Michael Thomas (Saints), DeAndre Hopkins (Texans) Left sort out: Ronnie Stanley (Ravens) Proper sort out: Ryan Ramczyk (Saints) Left guard: Quenton Nelson (Colts) Proper guard: Zack Martin (Cowboys) Centre: Jason Kelce (Eagles)

FIRST TEAM DEFENCE

Finish rushers: Chandler Jones (Cardinals), T.J. Watt (Steelers) Inside linemen: Aaron Donald (Rams), Cam Hayward (Steelers) Linebackers: Bobby Wagner (Seahawks), Demario Davis (Saints), Eric Kendricks (Vikes) Corners: Stephon Gilmore (Pats), Tre’Davious White (Payments) Safeties: Jamal Adams (Jets), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers) Defensive backs: Marcus Peters (Ravens), Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens)

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens) Punter: Brett Kern (Titans) Kick returner: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears) Punt returner: Deonte Harris (Saints) Particular teamer: Matthew Slater (Patriots)

SECOND TEAM OFFENCE

QB: Russell Wilson (Seahawks) Operating again: Derrick Henry (Titans) Flex: Henry Tight finish: Travis Kelce (Chiefs) Broad Receivers: Julio Jones (Falcons), Chris Godwin (Bucs) Left sort out: David Bakhtiari (Packers) Proper sort out: Mitchell Schwartz (Chiefs) Left guard: Joel Bitonio (Browns), Joe Thuney (Pats) tied. Proper guard: Marshal Yanda (Ravens) Centre: Rodney Hudson (Raiders)

SECOND TEAM DEFENCE

Edge rushers: Shaq Barrett (Bucs), Cameron Jordan (Saints) Inside linemen: Grady Jarrett (Falcons), DeForest Buckner (49ers) Linebackers: Luke Kuechly (Panthers), Darius Leonard (Colts), T.J. Watt (Steelers) Corners: Richard Sherman (49ers), Marcus Peters (Ravens) Safeties: Justin Simmons (Broncos), Tyrann Mathieu (Chiefs)

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Josh Lambo (Jags) Punter: Tress Approach (Redskins) Kick returner: Mecole Hardman (Chiefs) Punt returner: Diontae Johnson (Steelers) Particular teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears), J.T. Grey (Saints) tied.

EXTRA POINTS

With TVs getting greater, higher and cheaper, NFL attendance took a downward flip in 2019. In line with Sports activities Enterprise Each day, the common attendance of 66,648 was the bottom common in 15 years. The Cowboys (90,924) led the way in which for the 11th straight season. The Jaguars, Raiders and Bengals have been the toughest hit of the 15 groups that noticed a decline. TV scores have been up 5 p.c from 2018 … Beast Mode is now as much as full velocity with the Seahawks offence. “He can do everything,” coach Pete Carroll stated of Marshawn Lynch, who was restricted in his first recreation out of retirement final week. “He’s got the whole game plan.” … The Bears have made Eddie Jackson the highest-paid security within the league with a $14.6 million common wage over a four-year extension value $58.Four million … A few of us are simply plain powerful. Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney will play Sunday by means of a sports activities hernia. True story: I as soon as performed a baseball recreation with a rupturing appendix … Shaquil Barrett had extra sacks (19.5) than votes (18). He’s the primary NFL sack chief to not be named a First Crew All Professional since 2010 … The Giants have interviewed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy for his or her emptiness … Backup 49ers QB C.J. Beathard has returned to the staff after spending time together with his household following the deadly stabbing of his brother final week.

[email protected]