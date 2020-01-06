Vikings have a lot of playmakers, don’t ya know

Saints picked their poison, however couldn’t deal with Minnesota assault

NEW ORLEANS — The Minnesota Vikings positive didn’t have a lot time to have a good time their upset win right here over the Saints on Sunday.

By advantage of profitable the NFC wild-card sport, the Vikings advance to the second spherical of the NFL playoffs this coming weekend. And their divisional-round matchup is on Saturday afternoon, on the NFC’s prime seed, the San Francisco 49ers.

Which means Minnesota has one much less day to arrange than in a typical NFL sport week.

When that thought hit dwelling, the smile got here off Vikings broad receiver Adam Thielen’s face throughout a post-game scrum Sunday with just a few reporters, outdoors the ridiculously cramped guests locker room beneath the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“It’s already our off-day, basically, because it’s a Saturday game,” stated Thielen, certainly one of Minnesota’s offensive heroes in opposition to the Saints.

“So when we get back on the plane we’ve got to start preparing for (the Niners), because they’re a really good football team, and they’ve had a week off. We know we’re going into a buzz-saw. The good thing is we know who we’re playing, and know what time we’re playing, so we can go about preparing.”

Proper. Meantime, the 49ers — by advantage of their first-round bye — spent the previous week having to arrange for certainly one of three potential opponents: No. 6 seed Minnesota, No. 5 seed Seattle or No. Four seed Philadelphia.

The Vikings are not any fluke. If something, they need to have settled issues in opposition to the Saints in regulation fairly than profitable in extra time, 26-20.

With quarterback Kirk Cousins nailing elite-level completions in each quarter, together with his 43-yarder to Thielen in extra time — which arrange Cousins’ game-winning, four-yard landing throw to tight finish Kyle Rudolph three snaps later — these gritty Vikings ought to present the fabulously bodily 49ers an actual sport.

Groups that promote the Vikings’ expertise quick have paid the worth.

As an example, working again Dalvin Cook dinner confirmed no indicators Sunday of being restricted in any means coming off a dinged shoulder, as Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had promised final week. Whether or not on quick-hitters up the center, on toss sweeps outdoors, or on outdoors zone-blocking stretch runs, Cook dinner smashed into and over would-be Saints tacklers all through the primary half, for 84 yards.

That’s how good Cook dinner is, in case you had been questioning.

The Saints defence adjusted and stymied Cook dinner within the second half — holding him to simply 10 yards on 12 carries — however at what worth? In all probability the liberating up of Thielen, prime Minnesota wideout Stefon Diggs and Rudolph within the Saints secondary. Certainly, whereas Cousins averaged 6.eight yards per try for 108 yards within the first half, thereafter he averaged eight.9 for 134.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen principally needed to choose his poison.

“We have a lot of playmakers, a lot of guys who can do great things when they get the ball in their hands,” Thielen stated. “It’s onerous to make everyone glad and get everyone the ball, however while you get to the playoffs and also you get late within the season, it’s all in. It doesn’t matter who will get the credit score, and it doesn’t matter who’s making the performs.

“Hey, if we win the sport, everyone had a chunk of it, and immediately everyone had an enormous piece of it.”

All these criticisms of Cousins and the Vikings early this season maybe weren’t unjustified. However they had been to be anticipated. Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was solely promoted to that spot late in 2018. This previous low season Zimmer employed long-time NFL offensive strategist and former Houston and Denver head coach Gary Kubiak, plus two of his long-time assistants, to assist Stefanski redesign the Vikings assault.

Minnesota went 2-2 in September, twice failing to realize as many as 270 complete yards. Cousins threw solely three landing passes, didn’t look sharp, and the locals had been grumbling. When the membership signed him in March 2018 for a completely assured $84 million over three years, these weren’t the type of performances folks anticipated.

However Cousins and Co. ironed out these new-offence wrinkles fairly quick. In October the Vikes went Four-Zero, with Cousins finishing 72% of his throws for 10 touchdowns and just one interception — elite by any customary.

Was the transition to the Stefanski/Kubiak assault responsible for these September stumbles?

“Yeah, for sure,” Thielen stated. “And I believe that’s the beauty of this crew, is that everyone has type of simply purchased into this offence.

“We knew there have been struggles early and issues like that. However we knew if we simply saved plugging away we knew what we might do. We noticed it by way of OTAs, we noticed it by way of coaching camp — what this offence might seem like once we get issues cooking.”

Make an enormous gaffe? Flush it down the bathroom

NEW ORLEANS — Right here’s some good recommendation for all athletes, of all ages. Youngsters particularly.

Make an terrible play in a sport? Fall flat in your face? Actually embarrass your self? Let your entire crew down?

Let it go. Transfer on.

And one of the simplest ways to try this? Flush the bathroom … Figuratively!

Minnesota Vikings broad receiver Adam Thielen misplaced a fumble within the first minute of Sunday’s NFC wild-card win right here in opposition to the Saints.

Then he completed the sport with a team-high seven catches, for a game-high 129 yards, together with essential catches of 43 and 40 yards after halftime.

To try this, he knew he needed to rapidly yank down on that deal with.

“I was just flushing the toilet,” Thielen stated. “It’s a motto that I discovered in school (at Minnesota State College), that it doesn’t matter what occurred earlier than. I’m going to go flush it down the bathroom, and I’m going to go to the following play.

“I even made a movement, like, ‘Hey, I’m going to flush that,’ as a result of for me it doesn’t matter what occurred or doesn’t occur. It doesn’t matter what occurred within the season, or what occurred on the final play. There’s at all times a chance to make a subsequent play.”

Not that it’s at all times simple, particularly after a very embarrassing gaffe.

“It’s hard to do as a competitive athlete,” the 29-year-old stated.

“But you can’t let it affect you, and I think that’s the great thing about this locker room is that everybody kind of has that mindset. It’s like, hey, yeah I made a mistake, but I’m going to be out there fighting.”

