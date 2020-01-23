Vikings make Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, filling the emptiness created by Kevin Stefanski’s departure to turn out to be head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

The extensively anticipated transfer was confirmed Thursday by an individual with information of the choice who spoke to The Related Press on situation of anonymity as a result of the membership had not but made the announcement. Kubiak was as an offensive adviser and assistant to move coach Mike Zimmer this season, because the Vikings reached the divisional spherical of the playoffs.

Kubiak’s playbook, as directed by Stefanski in his first full season on the job, supplied a transparent enhance for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the offense. The Vikings have been eighth within the league with a mean of 25.four factors a sport, after rating 19th in 2018.

“I like the scheme,” Zimmer stated final week. “I like the continuity that we have offensively with the coaches, and I feel like if we add a couple more pieces and continue to work on the execution of staying with the same play calls, the same system, the same motions and formations and things like that, it’ll definitely help the offensive players.”

Kubiak’s arrival in 2019 gave Zimmer — who’s 57-38-1 within the common season and 2-Three within the playoffs in six years with the Vikings — a trusted veteran voice and a helpful offensive perspective to enhance his defensive acumen. The 58-year-old Kubiak was an NFL head coach for 10 seasons, his time with each the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos shortened by well being issues. He has additionally been an offensive coordinator for 12 years.

The Vikings a 12 months in the past employed his son, Klint Kubiak, as quarterbacks coach and two longtime colleagues — Rick Dennison (offensive line coach and working sport coordinator) and Brian Pariani (tight ends coach).

Their zone blocking scheme was a very good match for a cell offensive line in entrance of working again Dalvin Prepare dinner, who stayed wholesome sufficient to make his first Professional Bowl. The emphasis on play-action and rollout passes and frequent use of two-tight finish formations helped Cousins play to his strengths and produce a career-best season. Vast receiver Stefon Diggs was annoyed at instances by a decreased variety of throws that got here his method. However he set profession highs in yards per sport (75.Three) and yards per catch (17.9), the latter tied for fourth within the league.

After serving as Denver’s backup quarterback behind Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame member John Elway on three AFC title-winning groups, Kubiak broke into NFL teaching as quarterbacks coach for the Tremendous Bowl champion San Francisco 49ers within the 1994-95 season. He was offensive coordinator for the Broncos for the subsequent 11 years, successful two extra Tremendous Bowls alongside the best way, earlier than changing into head coach in Houston.

Kubiak suffered a mini-stroke throughout a sport there in 2013, resulting in his departure. He returned to the Broncos as head coach in 2015 and promptly received one other Tremendous Bowl. He was hospitalized once more in 2016 due to a posh migraine situation that brought about excessive fatigue and introduced his retirement on the finish of that season. He spent the subsequent two years as a personnel adviser for the Broncos, primarily analyzing draft prospects.