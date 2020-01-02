Vikings, Saints play for fifth time in 28 months

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints are about as conversant in each other as any non-division NFL playoff opponents may very well be.

On Sunday they play for the fifth time prior to now 28 months.

The 2 groups met this previous August, with visiting Minnesota profitable the who-cares preseason recreation 35-24.

They met in October 2018, with visiting New Orleans profitable 30-20.

They usually met twice in 2017 — within the regular-season opener (host Minnesota gained 29-19) and within the NFC divisional playoff recreation, when the host Vikings gained by way of the “Minneapolis Miracle,” 29-24. In that shocker-for-the-ages, then-Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum hit star receiver Stefon Diggs on a desperation last-play, 27-yard landing go, as Minnesotans misplaced their collective minds.

On Sunday, Mike Zimmer’s visiting Vikings (10-6) play Sean Payton’s New Orleans Saints (13-Three). Once more. This time in an NFC wild-card playoff recreation (1:05 p.m. EST, CTV by way of FOX).

“It does feel like a team that we have played pretty regularly,” Payton mentioned.

Requested to mirror this week on essentially the most memorable current Saints-Vikings matchup, the Minneapolis Miracle, Zimmer gave his questioner a GTFOOH look.

“Oh, man. We’re concentrating on the Saints this week,” Zimmer mentioned. “We don’t care about three years ago, or whatever it was.”

Spicing up the mutual familiarity between the golf equipment is that the Saints’ main offensive strategist is Payton, and the Vikings’ main defensive strategist is Zimmer.

Every is outstanding at what he does on his aspect of the ball, and has produced profitable outfits on the sector usually sufficient — in any other case Zimmer wouldn’t be in his sixth season working the Vikings, nor Payton in his 14th working the Saints.

Including to the deep data every man possesses in regards to the different’s system and tendencies is that Zimmer and Payton have been assistants collectively, from 2003-05, underneath Invoice Parcells throughout his four-year run as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Zimmer was defensive coordinator. Payton was assistant head coach who dealt with quarterbacks.

Payton in New Orleans moreover confronted Zimmer defences twice in 2007 (when ‘Zim’ was Falcons defensive coordinator) and as soon as in 2010 (when Zim was Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator).

So, Payton absolutely has Zimmer’s defensive system down chilly, as does Zimmer with Payton’s offence — about as a lot as you could possibly have in so quick a span between two coaches, on reverse sides of the ball, who don’t face each other twice yearly inside a division.

“Sean’s always been very innovative with what they do offensively,” Zimmer mentioned of the Saints. “They move guys around to a lot of different spots.”

Zimmer sometimes makes an attempt to remove the run from a staff that likes to ascertain it. And the Saints do prefer to, with two-time Professional Bowler Alvin Kamara.

When you noticed the Vikings’ win at Dallas you noticed Zimmer virtually scream throughout the sector to Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to go forward and go on each down — however you’re not gonna win by slamming Zeke Elliott into the road. The Cowboys too usually saved slamming Elliott into the road; Minnesota gained.

Zimmer is also famend for making an attempt to use dependable strain on QBs on passing downs, within the hope his often robust go rush will get dwelling earlier than his press-covering defensive backs lose monitor of receivers downfield.

“With Mike being there, they’re extremely well-coached,” Payton mentioned. “Zimmer has been there that complete time, and actively concerned in what they do defensively … Their scheme is just about the identical.

“If you get into this stage of the season and you’re looking at a staff, you will have a vault stuffed with movie. You’ve got all of the video games from final 12 months (too). I believe the main focus actually turns into extra on our personal staff … Loads of it’s only a matter of the plan that you’re putting in for this recreation.”

That begins with Payton’s quarterback. And guess who that was for the entire above Payton-vs.-Zimmer video games since 2007? Proper. Drew Brees. Which means Brees, too, is intimately conversant in methods and schemes these Vikings are prone to make use of in opposition to him on Sunday.

And Brees, now solely days earlier than his 41st birthday, is throwing footballs as effectively and as precisely as ever, close to the top of his 19th NFL season.

“He looks exactly the same as he always does,” Zimmer mentioned. “He’s extremely smart, very accurate, great competitor. He’s hard to fool. He’s just a terrific player.”

Though it’s true that Payton’s offence isn’t fairly the juggernaut it was final 12 months, neither is Zimmer’s defence as stingy, particularly by means of the air.

Brees missed Weeks Three-7 with a fractured thumb, however you wouldn’t understand it upon his return. He’s taking part in his greatest ball of the season now, connecting with Professional Bowl wideout Michael Thomas and others extra usually on stretch routes.

“He’s getting the ball out,” Payton mentioned. “We’re getting it down the field more than we had earlier this season. That’s the one thing you see statistically.”

One other factor that stands out statistically is that the Vikings defence is sixth worst within the league in opponent pass-completion share, 65.6% — greater than three share factors worse than in 2018.

Brees simply occurs to be coming off the second greatest single-season completion efficiency in NFL historical past (74.Three%), a sliver behind the report he himself set in 2018 (74.four%).

“Overall (our offence) kind of heads into this postseason with some confidence, based on how we’ve been playing,” Payton mentioned. “And yet (we) understand the type of tournament this is.”

Zimmer: No one believes Vikings can win

It’s not as if nobody is giving the Minnesota Vikings an opportunity Sunday at New Orleans.

Even when the Vikings have satisfied themselves that’s the case.

“I don’t think anybody believes we can win this game,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer mentioned. “So, we’ll go in there and we’ll slug it out. All I really care is if our 53 guys believe it.”

New Orleans is favoured to win the primary of two NFC wild-card playoff video games by greater than a landing.

The Vikings completed the common season 10-6, in second place within the North division, beneath 13-Three Inexperienced Bay. The Saints are 13-Three, having gained the South division for the third time in succession.

If the Saints win they’ll play every week from Sunday at Inexperienced Bay. If the Vikings win they’ll play every week from Saturday at San Francisco, the No. 1 NFC seed.

