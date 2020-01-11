GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
Stay updates, tweets, images, evaluation and extra from the NFL playoff recreation between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2020.
Cellular customers, in the event you can’t see the stay weblog, faucet right here.
-
-
Broncos OLB coach Brandon Staley to become Rams defensive coordinator, source says
Broncos exterior linebackers coach Brandon Staley would be the Los Angeles Rams’ new defensive coordinator, a league supply confirmed Friday evening. He’s the primary assistant coach to go away the Broncos this offseason.
-
-
Add Comment