VikKat? Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif trigger off social media buzz

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal at Star Display screen Awards 2018Twitter

Is it recreation on actually, for VicKat? Followers of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on social media would like to suppose so.

Vicky and Katrina have been noticed collectively at fairly a couple of events over the previous few months, together with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s celebration final week.

Whereas the excitement of a rumoured relationship has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for some time now, the extra cynical have dismissed all of it as publicity stunt.

Followers, although, are in a matchmaking temper on social media, going by a report in timesofindia.com. When the 2 stars had been noticed attending a bash hosted by a mutual pal. Vicky arrived dressed casually in a black hoodie and observe pants, teamed with cap and sneakers. Katrina however selected to make a mode assertion in white, and a minimal make-up look.

The web site stories that followers are loving the concept of a brand new ‘energy jodi’ in B-City. No sooner did pcitures of the twi stars arriving on the get together begin to floor, they wished a monicker to explain the 2 stars collectively.

So, after Saifeena and Ralia, #VicKat began doing the rounds on social media.

“WOOW Vicky and Katrina!” a consumer posted.

One other consumer went to the extent of suggesting a extra everlasting deal for the actors. “Mr and Mrs kaushal,” wrote the consumer.

“What a beautiful luck for Vicky!” wrote one other consumer.

“Unstoppable love,” a consumer posted.

Is it simply smoke, or is there first inside? We’ll preserve filling you in on particulars because the story unfolds.