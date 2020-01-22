News TV SHOWS

Vince McMahon Alters WWE Policy After AEW Dynamite Extension

January 22, 2020
2 Min Read

AEW expanded their take care of WarnerMedia which can see Dynamite on TNT till at the very least 2023. One other AEW program can be coming to a WarnerMedia channel and followers are enthusiastic about what’s to come back.

This announcement apparently rippled to the WWE locker room the place some modifications have been observed as effectively.

One supply informed Wrestling Information that since AEW’s new WarnerMedia announcement Superstars haven’t been as shy about asking for time without work. Vince McMahon appears to have modified his coverage in that regard as he needs to maintain individuals pleased.

“Guys are making more and they are not afraid to ask for time off like before. We know these aren’t guaranteed contracts like WCW but Vince more accommodating these days because he wants to keep everyone happy so that wall has been torn down. Some people are getting offered more money with a better schedule. We have AEW to thank for that so I would say thank you AEW for being around.”

All Elite Wrestling sought out to alter the professional wrestling panorama and so they’ve performed that already. We’ll need to see how issues progress at this level, however even WWE Superstars who aren’t leaving have AEW to thank for the perks they’re now having fun with.



Increase goes the dynamite!

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment