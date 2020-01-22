Vince McMahon Alters WWE Policy After AEW Dynamite Extension

AEW expanded their take care of WarnerMedia which can see Dynamite on TNT till at the very least 2023. One other AEW program can be coming to a WarnerMedia channel and followers are enthusiastic about what’s to come back.

This announcement apparently rippled to the WWE locker room the place some modifications have been observed as effectively.

One supply informed Wrestling Information that since AEW’s new WarnerMedia announcement Superstars haven’t been as shy about asking for time without work. Vince McMahon appears to have modified his coverage in that regard as he needs to maintain individuals pleased.

“Guys are making more and they are not afraid to ask for time off like before. We know these aren’t guaranteed contracts like WCW but Vince more accommodating these days because he wants to keep everyone happy so that wall has been torn down. Some people are getting offered more money with a better schedule. We have AEW to thank for that so I would say thank you AEW for being around.”

All Elite Wrestling sought out to alter the professional wrestling panorama and so they’ve performed that already. We’ll need to see how issues progress at this level, however even WWE Superstars who aren’t leaving have AEW to thank for the perks they’re now having fun with.