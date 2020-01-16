Vince McMahon Didn’t Tell Drew McIntyre He Was ‘The Chosen One’ Before WWE Debut

WWE tv has included a number of well-known segments, however folks keep in mind when Vince McMahon walks out and calls somebody “The Chosen One.”

Throughout WWE’s After The Bell podcast, Drew McIntyre instructed Corey Graves that he had no concept what Vince McMahon was going to say throughout that well-known introduction to the WWE Universe.

“The Chosen One thing started when I was 23 or 24 when Vince [McMahon] endorsed me on television. That’s not something that I knew was going to happen. I was just in Gorilla [Position] and I was aware I had a promo and they told me Vince was gonna say ‘a quick thing’ and I’ll just go out and react. I was like, ‘Okay.’” “Then he went out there on television and he put me over as a future World Champion as I say he didn’t say when it is over ten years later. When it happens, it could be true when it happens he was right like he always is.” “Yeah, I didn’t know it was going to happen and it was a huge moment for me that everyone always asks ‘It put a lot of pressure on you, would you change anything?’ I say absolutely not. Everything that’s happened has happened for a reason taking me on this journey I was on and obviously things didn’t work out with the Chosen One thing and then the 3MB thing happened and obviously I got fired.”

Vince McMahon can do no matter he desires as a result of WWE is his present. They didn’t inform Drew McIntyre what McMahon was doing as a result of no person might need recognized themselves.

It was a sink or swim second for McIntyre as The Chosen One and even he admits it didn’t prove as he needed. That didn’t cease Drew McIntyre as he returned to the indies and made an enormous identify for himself earlier than finally returning in 2017.

