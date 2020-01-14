Vince McMahon ‘Gave Up’ On Pushing WWE Superstar

Paul Heyman has some severe pull backstage in WWE, however even Brock Lesnar’s advocate can’t change Vince McMahon’s thoughts. When The Chairman is about on one thing that’s normally the way in which it’s going to be.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, EC3 was talked about. Dave Meltzer was requested if Paul Heyman might push him, however Meltzer replied saying that was a Vince McMahon name that he’s already made. Apparently, he’s already given up on pushing EC3.

“I think that Vince gave up on EC3 real fast and I don’t think they — you know they did a tryout with EC3 in April putting him together with Drake Maverick like they were in TNA and Vince hated that too so I don’t think this is a Paul [Heyman] call.”

A number of followers have been actually excited to see what EC3 would do in WWE. He rapidly turned a sufferer of circumstances when followers wouldn’t boo an exiting Dean Ambrose over him at a home present.

McMahon appeared to bitter on EC3 rapidly. Let’s simply see what his subsequent transfer will likely be, nevertheless it wouldn’t shock us in any respect if he’s not 100% pleased and no one would blame him.

