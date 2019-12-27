Vince McMahon ‘Heavily Behind’ WWE Superstar’s Push

Vince McMahon’s assist is crucial. WWE Superstars received’t get on tv in any other case. It appears to be like like Erick Rowan’s latest gimmick of carrying round a mysterious pal in a cage is paying off.

The Wrestling Observer Publication studies that WrestleMania may go loads of methods. Erick Rowan very effectively may find yourself in an enormous spot as a result of Vince McMahon is closely behind his push.

Proper now they’re giving huge pushes to Drew McIntyre, Erick Rowan and Aleister Black on tv. We do know McMahon is closely behind a Rowan push

Rowan has labored actually laborious and wrestled in obscurity for some time on the WWE roster. Maybe Rowan’s 2020 can be fairly huge following his longtime accomplice Luke Harper’s launch on the finish of 2019.