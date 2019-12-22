Vince McMahon Makes Top Influential List For 2019

Vince McMahon has a ton of cash and his identify was just lately featured alongside some very heavy-hitters. 500 of essentially the most influential enterprise leaders shaping the $2.2 trillion leisure business definitely consists of Vince McMahon.

Selection just lately put out the yearly Selection 500 record and Mr. McMahon made the lower. Underneath his identify they wrote a caption describing how he’s a titan of business.

“Last year, McMahon metaphorically circled the ring with the WWE, arms aloft in victory, after signing separate five-year deals with USA Network and Fox Sports to carry its ‘Monday Night Raw’ and ‘SmackDown Live,’ estimated to generate revenues rising from $311 million in 2019 to $462 million in 2021. And then the WWE itself was dropped to the mat a few times. When Q2 2019 earnings were released in July, its stock price had dropped 31% from a record high of about $99.43 in April, and average ‘Raw’ viewership was down 20% from the same quarter in 2018. Finally acknowledging the decline, this summer McMahon hired Paul Heyman (‘Raw’) and Eric Bischoff (‘SmackDown’) to run the shows, and hopes are high for a turnaround.”

WWE has a couple of pipelines of revenue that can preserve the corporate afloat and doing very properly for a while to return. Each Fox and Saudi Arabia have large cash offers which are most likely going to maintain Vince McMahon on lists like these for some time.