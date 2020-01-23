Vince McMahon & Pat Patterson Allegedly Appeared Drunk At Rocky Johnson’s Funeral

Rocky Johnson’s funeral service occurred yesterday. The world mourned dropping this legend and there was apparently some drama at his funeral.

Experiences got here out that Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson spoke out of line on the ceremony. Hannibal launched one other video replace with a letter from Harry Smith who was on the service.

“Harry Smith told me he was too busy right now to do a Skype with me, but he said he could confirm this and this is what he wrote:” “He said lots of people could confirm this because lots of people are asking him what happened.” “He said: ‘I think Vince and Pat were really strange or they were drunk or they were a bit of both probably. Pat’s microphone got cut off because he was talking so long at the funeral. Pat’s ending line was: ‘Last night I was drunk and I was drinking water or what I thought was in the sink and then the toilet seat fell on my head.’” “‘Vince said: ‘Rocky Johnson was a great wrestler, but the greatest thing he ever did was marry Ata and Ata had some kids.’ Then he walked out of the building.” “‘Vince strutted on and off the stage like he was doing a promo. He looked like he really shrunk too’ — I assume he means in size. Harry goes on to say ‘Vince and Pat are completely out to lunch. I thought they were drunk, but I spoke to Pat and maybe he’s just going senile.’” “He’s not the only one I’ve heard that’s said Pat is gong senile.” “He said: ‘I don’t think Pat’s memory is all that good.’”

It doesn’t sound prefer it was that large of a deal. It apparently ruffled some feathers although. He went on to say that the Johnson Household was not offended by something that went down.

Very sorry for the lack of a Rocky Johnson, it was good to attend a service for him right this moment and share reminiscences, ideas and prayers go to all of the household 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IecC1FsKD1 — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) January 22, 2020

